[The Church Blog] Get Ready to Emerge | Spirit Life conference kicks off today #SLC2017

The Spirit Life Conference is an annual event organized by the House of The Rock church under the leadership of Pastor Paul and Ifeanyi Adefarasin. This year’s edition which has been aptly themed EMERGE starts today through to Sunday, August 27, 2017.

The 5-day conference will feature Conference Host and Lead Pastor of the House on The Rock, Pastor Paul Adefarasin alongside other anointed men of God from all over the world – Tudor Bismark (Senior Pastor, New Life Covenant church, Harare, Zimbabwe), Funke-Felix Adejumo (Agape Christian Ministries), Wayne Malcolm (Master Motivator and Lead Performance Coach) and TD Jakes (Senior Pastor, Potter’s House, Dallas, Texas).

Alongside the insightful messages, there will be deep, unscripted praise and worship experiences daily with various anointed gospel acts like Donnie McClurkin, Eno Micheals, BeeJay Sax, sonnie Badu and Segun Obe.

The services kick off at 5PM on Wednesday to Friday, 10 AM on Saturday and 8 AM on Sunday at The Rock Cathedral (House on The Rock Church), Lekki-Epe Expressway (4th Roundabout), Lagos.

Buses will be available at the following locations on the dates listed beneath:

FESTAC – Mile 2 Bus Stop

CMS – CMS BRT Bus-stop By The Ferry Jetty

APAPA – Wilma Bus-stop (Mobil Filling station)

AJEGUNLE – Total Filling Station Boundary

KETU OJOTA/MARYLAND – After the pedestrian bridge in front of UAC food/ After Conoil by Maryland Bus stop

SURULERE – Teslim Balogun Stadium ( BRT Bus Stop)

SANGOTEDO – In front of Wabash Hotel

AWOYAYA/AJAH – Awoyaya Bustop / In front of Gtbank Beside Oando Filling Station



ONIKAN – MUSON Centre

UNILAG – M.R.S filling station Unilag main gate.

MEDILAG – LUTH block 4 car park

IKORODU – Ikorodu Garage

YABA TECH – Akata Frontage, beside SMBS

• Wednesday 23st – Friday 25rd August 2017: boarding from 3pm and departs at 4.30pm

• Saturday 26th August 2017: boarding from 10.00am and departs at 10:45am

• Sunday 27th August 2017 (Celebration Service): boarding from 7am and departs at 8.15am

It’s time to Emerge! See you there