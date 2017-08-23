FC Barcelona have announced that it did not sign Angel Di Maria.

The Spanish club said its official Twitter account was hacked on Tuesday night.

The club had announced the signing of Angel Di Maria via one of its eight Twitter handles.

The tweet states, “Welcome Angel Di Maria to FC Barcelona! #DiMariaFCB.”

Barca later debunked the signing, explaining that its account was hacked.

“Our accounts have been hacked tonight. We’re working to solve the problem as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience,” the club said.

