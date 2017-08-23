Sen. McCain’s daughter slams Trump supporter calling for her father’s death

by Adedotun Michael

An unusual scenario stemmed from the Tuesday night Trump’s rally in Phoenix, Arizona as Sen. John McCain’s daughter shot back at a protester who was reportedly calling for her father’s death.

According to journalist David Catanese who tweeted from Phoenix, a Trump supporter was shouting at protesters, “McCain needs to die now.”

Megan’s response

In defense of her Republican father, Meghan McCain tweeted saying, “I wouldn’t wish seeing this about your own father on my worst enemy. May God help these people who inflict such cruelty in the world.”

I wouldn't wish seeing this about your own father on my worst enemy. May God help these people who inflict such cruelty in the world. https://t.co/2wV3yFI1Hn — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 23, 2017

McCain and Trump

Sen. McCain who is receiving treatment for an aggressive form of Brian cancer has been at the receiving end of Trump’s ire over his criticisms of some of Trump’s policy – the most recent being the failure of the Senator to vote in favor of Obamacare repeal – a GOP agenda.

Both men’s rivalry dates to two years ago during the electioneering campaign where Mr Trump said the Arizona Senator was not a war hero because he was captured, imprisoned and tortured during the Vietnam War.