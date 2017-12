We all know Victoria Orenze for her heart-rending style of worship. After her 2 hours plus worship session; The Return that held at the University of Lagos in December 2016, she shot into limelight.

One thing you probably don’t know though is that she once did a cover of the popular Christmas jam; O Holy Night.

Since it’s Christmas, let’s enjoy O Holy Night by Victoria Orenze.

Once Again, Merry Christmas