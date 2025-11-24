10 Things To Add To Your Christmas Bucket List This December

December 2025 is almost upon us, and if you are wondering what activities to include in your Christmas bucket list, in this article, we have compiled ten things you can consider adding to your bucket list for the holiday season.

Make a Holiday Playlist

The perfect way to get yourself in the holiday spirit is to start by listening to music that celebrates the season. It is also the first thing you should add to your Christmas bucket list.

Take a Trip to the Beach

One of the best activities to add to your bucket list for the holiday is going to the beach with friends, without spending too much of your budget. At the beach, you can also play beach volleyball and other water-themed games, or just sunbathe with a book.

Go Christmas Tree Shopping

One of the most exciting things to do during the Christmas holiday season is to go Christmas tree shopping, especially when you do it with your loved ones and get to spend the day as a family.

Spend a Day at an Amusement Park

Another fun thing to do during the Christmas period is to spend a day at the amusement park with your family and friends. Including this on your Christmas bucket list is a perfect way to connect with your inner child, and it also has the energy of the festive season.

Attend a Christmas Carol

One of the most common themes during the Christmas season is Christmas carols, and they are the perfect way to get into the festive spirit. Several churches or theatre spaces will host their own carols, and you can add this to your Christmas bucket list and attend one.

Attend a Trivia Night

Trivia nights during the holiday season would be a perfect addition to your bucket list. It is the time of year when everyone is free and ready to let loose, which makes competitive games even more exciting.

Bake Christmas-Themed Cookies

The holidays always call for fun baking activities, like Christmas-themed cookie baking, cake baking and decoration, and other fun, easy baked goodies. You can easily invite your loved ones to try new recipes with you and turn it into a competition.

Attend a Christmas Concert

The best thing to add to your Christmas bucket list is a concert. A lot of companies and party brands will host Christmas concerts, Flytime Fest is hosting a concert with Davido on Christmas Day, and it would be a great way to spend your festive holiday.

Host a Christmas Party

One of the major things that needs to go on your Christmas bucket list is hosting a party for your loved ones to celebrate the festive season and enjoy your holiday together.

Having a Christmas Movie Marathon with Your Loved Ones

There are hundreds of Christmas movies, and a perfect addition to your Christmas bucket list is picking a day to binge them, from rom-coms to holiday adventures; there’s a diverse array of movies to binge for the holidays.