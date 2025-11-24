Weekly Highlights: Here’s What You Missed Over The Weekend

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Free Public Internet Bill Scales Second Reading in House of Reps

This weekend featured a mixture of good news, updates on the growing insecurity in the country, criticism and controversy surrounding a movie and drama on the record label front.

Singer Nonso Amadi Ties The Knot

Nigerian singer Nonso Amadi tied the knot with his partner over the weekend.

The musician took to his social media platforms to share the news on his marital journey with a short and sweet post directed at his wife.

Nigerian Singer Zinoleesky Quells Rumors Of Exit From Label

The musician took to his Instagram story to firmly state his allegiance with his record label “Marlian Records” after rumors of his exit from the label hit the media.

While the artist also took to his Instagram story to share that he had made the decision to fight for himself and other artists, he dispelled all rumors of him leaving the label.

Daniel Etim’s Hit Movie, “The Herd” Debuts On Netflix, Receives High Ratings Amidst Controversy

Daniel Etim’s blockbuster, “The Herd” which received praises and amazing reviews during its time in the cinemas, made its debut to Netflix over the weekend.

While the movie received great ratings and reviews, there was also a controversy on how the movie allegedly portrayed Fulanis amidst the insecurity in the country, with many calling for the movie to be taken down from the platform.

Popular Fuji Musician Obesere Attacked By Thugs

The veteran Fuji musician was attacked by thugs in Ondo state while performing at a burial in Ondo State, the musician alongside his band members were caught in the chaos of the disruption brought by the thugs and were attacked and beaten up.

While he and his band were able to escape with their lives, the damage was already done by the thugs who came to harm and disrupt the event.

Musician 2Face, Welcomes First Child With His new Wife

The veteran musician who married his new wife, lawmaker Natasha Osawuru earlier in the year has now celebrated the birth of the couple’s first child.

The news of the child’s birth was confirmed by Lawmaker Natasha herself, even adding that the couple was blessed with a baby boy.