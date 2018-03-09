[The Church Blog] Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo wants to teach you how to finance your ministry

On Monday, 9 April 2018, Kingsley Okonkwo, Lead Pastor of David Christian Centre, Lagos will be hosting pastors, ministers, accounts team and music ministers on conversations regarding financing the work of ministry.

With “Financing The Ministry”, Pastor Kingsley aims at helping those involved directly with church finance in figuring out how to raise funds and establish basic financial structures.

This could not have come at a better time!

We believe that this conference is not only critical but also strategic, knowing that the subject of church finance has been a major topic of discussion in many Christian and non-christian circles.

Singer, Songwriter and Convener of The Green Worship, Wale Adenuga would also be leading a breakout session for music ministers which would cover critical areas of the music ministry – How to raise money for events, Whether or not to ask for payments as a music minister and several others.

Mildred Okonkwo, wife of the Lead Pastor will also be leading a special session for Pastor’s wives where she would share how to manage in the midst of very little as well as balancing the home front and the work of the ministry.

The conference will hold at The David Christian Centre, Island Church, Beside Meadow Hall School, After 3rd Roundabout, Elegushi Bus stop, Elegushi Road, Lagos.

The conference is completely free, however, registration is required for attendance. You can register for the session, here or call 08077714411.

Dear you, now would be a good time to register as registration closes on the 26th of March.