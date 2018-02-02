[The Church Blog] Wale Adenuga’s Define Conference is what all Christian musicians should look forward to

Pastor Wale Adenuga is not only the pastor of Jubilee Christian Centre, RCCG, he has written some of Nigeria’s most enduring worship choruses. He is popularly known for his ace songwriting skills, singing and commitment to creating platforms for younger worship ministers to be mentored one of them, being the Define Conference.

Define Conference is a down-to-earth insight-filled seminar for gospel artistes convened by Wale Adenuga.

Talking about the conference, Wale Adenuga said; “This is not an event for showing off what we know. Rather it’s about sharing our experiences. Remember, someone said Experience is the name men call their mistakes”

The headlining speakers at the conference are those who experienced the journey towards being a Christian artiste and are successful at it. Having the likes of Nathaniel Bassey, Glowreeyah Braimah, Segun Lawal, Rotimi Akinfenwa, Ozichi, Gbenga Oyebola, PITA, Gaise in one room sharing their experiences is one that would be worth the time.

The sessions to be held at the conference include the following:

The God Factor, The Value a Producer Brings, Maximizing your gift, Relationships and Collaborations, Crossing over with the cross, Digital Music Marketing for Dummies, and Songwriting Cafe

The Define Conference will hold at The Gateway, 15 Williams Street off Adenuga Street, Near Bakery Bus Stop, Aguda, Surulere.

The event is free but registration is compulsory via the link here

PS: Only 450 seats available

Unboxed is the platform hosting The Define Conference. Unboxed regularly hosts conferences for persons of influence with one intention, that they will become better at what they do on account of enlightenment.