The Big 5: Obasanjo berates N’Assembly for not checking Buhari’s excesses, APC dismisses Coalition for Nigeria, and other top stories

These are the top five stories from Nigeria that you should be monitoring today.

Suspended Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Mounir Gwarzo reportedly paid N1.7bn as severance package to 44 members of staff of the commission without approval from the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun.

Governor of Taraba State, Darius Ishaku, has said there is a plan to attack the state in the next 10 days.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has berated the National Assembly and the Federal Character Commission for failing to check the excesses of President Muhammadu Buhari in the uneven distribution of public offices.

Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has said the inadequate supply of electricity is not the reason why the country’s economy is not growing.

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Malam Bolaji Abdullahi has said the Coalition for Nigeria movement by former President Olusegun Obasanjo is no threat to the party.

And now, stories from around the world…

President Donald Trump, hopeful that a controversial Republican memo about the FBI might undermine the Russia investigation, appeared poised Thursday to allow the document’s release.

Top White House aides are worried FBI Director Christopher Wray could quit if the highly controversial Republican memo alleging the FBI abused its surveillance tools is released.

Fidel “Fidelito” Castro Díaz-Balart, the eldest son of former Cuban President Fidel Castro, took his own life on Thursday, the island’s state-run media reported.

He was 68 years old and had suffered from depression in recent months, according to the government website Cubadebate.

All 955 workers from a gold mine in South Africa have been safely brought back to the surface.

They had been trapped underground since a power cut struck on Wednesday night.

A hospital built under 20m (60 feet) of rock in a rebel-held part of central Syria has been wrecked by a powerful air strike, medical sources say.

They say the hospital in Hama province – regarded as one of the best protected in the country – was put out of service by Thursday’s strike.