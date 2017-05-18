Come meet Nathaniel Bassey, Tope Alabi, Frank Edwards at #TheInvasion2017

LAGOS, Are You Ready for The Invasion?

Last week you saw the video teasers that got the whole of Nigeria talking and asking questions, and FINALLY we now know what The Invasion is!

On Saturday, 3rd of June, 2017 at 5pm, happening LIVE in Lagos is The Invasion!!

Nathaniel Bassey, Tope Alabi, Frank Edwards, Tim Godfrey, G-Force, Eben and many others will come together to lead thousands of people at the Tafawa Balewa Square in the heart of Lagos in a Generational Awakening, Revival Activating, Life-defining, History-making and Turning Point Session to bring about an Invasion in Lagos, Nigeria.

It’s time to get ready for an explosive night, get set to experience a night of a lifetime, get ready to be invaded, so that you also can invade.

Be informed about the Invasion on both Twitter and Instagram @theinvasionng #TheInvasion2017 or log onto www.theinvasionng.org

