‘Covication’: After crowd storms NMC office, FG extends NIN registration deadline | The #YNaijaCover

It seemed as though Nigerians were escaping the Coronavirus pandemic when reports recently showed that cases were beginning to rise exponentially.

A second wave was upon us.

The Lagos State Government swung into action; setting up new restrictions to curb the spread of the virus. Public and private schools in the state were ordered to shut down immediately until further notice.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, also directed all public servants from Grade Level 14 and below, except emergency workers and first responders, to work from home for the next 14 days starting from Monday, December 21.

One would expect that the government who knows the graveness of the situation won’t plunge citizens into a frenzy to get a compulsory ‘order’ done in the span of two weeks.

Thousands of Nigerians took to the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) office, on Monday, in response to the order; enrolling to get their National Identification Number (NIN).

Emphasis is on ‘thousands of Nigerians.’

In a precarious time when Nigerians are susceptible to a deadly virus, the government is irresponsibly putting individuals at risk by forcing them to get this registration done.

It seems the Nigerian government has somewhat realised their error as the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) extended the deadline for incorporating National Identification Number (NIN) with SIM cards.

Based on the endorsement of the Federal Government of Nigeria, the following resolutions were made:

1. Three (3) weeks extension for subscribers with NIN from 30th December, 2020 to 19th January, 2021.

2. Six (6) weeks extension for subscribers without NIN from 30th December, 2020 to 9th February, 2021.

3. NIMC has provided strategies to enable citizens attend the registration in full compliance with Covid-19 protocols – particularly the use of facemasks which remains mandatory and maintenance of social distancing.

4. The President appreciates Nigerians for their patience and commitment to update their Identities; The Federal Government also thanks all stakeholders for their compliance with the directives.

5. Mr. President has also commended the efforts of the Task Force and urges all stakeholders to take advantage of the extension to link their SIM card with their NIN.

6. USSD and verification charges remain suspended during these extensions.