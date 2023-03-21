Davido makes comeback to social media, reveals 4th album titled ‘Timeless’

Hey, guess who’s back? It’s the Afrobeats sensation, Davido! After months of being off the radar, the singer announced his return to social media with some exciting news about his highly-anticipated studio album, ‘Timeless’.

Davido took to social media to share the good news and revealed that the album will be released on March 31st. He also dropped a trailer for the project, which looks amazing!

In his post, he thanked his fans for their love and support during his absence and shared some inspiring words about the concept behind his new album. He wrote, “There is a time for everything. A time to Grieve and a time to Heal. A time to Laugh and a time to Dance. A time to Speak & A time for Silence. Thank you to everyone out there for your love and that has held me down. My next album TIMELESS is here, March 31st. All the love and messages while I was away, the gifts sent, the concerts you all threw! I appreciate it all. Today, I want to remind you all that what is now Timeless, was once new. It’s time for new.”

We can’t wait to see what he has in store for us with this new album. Check out the trailer below:

Davido has been away from social media since the tragic passing of his son, Ifeanyi, last year. He recently cleared his Instagram account of all its posts, which got fans wondering if he was up to something.

With his numerous accolades and awards, Davido has definitely cemented his place as one of the biggest names in the Nigerian music scene. He has already released three successful albums – ‘Omo Baba Olowo’ (2012), ‘A Good Time’ (2019), and ‘A Better Time’ (2020) – and we’re sure ‘Timeless’ is going to be just as amazing.