Davido makes comeback to social media, reveals 4th album titled ‘Timeless’

Hey, guess who’s back? It’s the Afrobeats sensation, Davido! After months of being off the radar, the singer announced his return to social media with some exciting news about his highly-anticipated studio album, ‘Timeless’.

Davido took to social media to share the good news and revealed that the album will be released on March 31st. He also dropped a trailer for the project, which looks amazing!

In his post, he thanked his fans for their love and support during his absence and shared some inspiring words about the concept behind his new album. He wrote, “There is a time for everything. A time to Grieve and a time to Heal. A time to Laugh and a time to Dance. A time to Speak & A time for Silence. Thank you to everyone out there for your love and that has held me down. My next album TIMELESS is here, March 31st. All the love and messages while I was away, the gifts sent, the concerts you all threw! I appreciate it all. Today, I want to remind you all that what is now Timeless, was once new. It’s time for new.”

We can’t wait to see what he has in store for us with this new album. Check out the trailer below:

Davido has been away from social media since the tragic passing of his son, Ifeanyi, last year. He recently cleared his Instagram account of all its posts, which got fans wondering if he was up to something.

With his numerous accolades and awards, Davido has definitely cemented his place as one of the biggest names in the Nigerian music scene. He has already released three successful albums – ‘Omo Baba Olowo’ (2012), ‘A Good Time’ (2019), and ‘A Better Time’ (2020) – and we’re sure ‘Timeless’ is going to be just as amazing.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija March 21, 2023

Nigeria ranks 95th happiest nation in the world

According to the latest edition of the World Happiness Report, Nigeria has been ranked as the 95th happiest nation in ...

YNaija March 21, 2023

I don’t regret taking the huge step of running for office – Funke Akindele

Funke Akindele, the Peoples Democratic Party’s Deputy Governorship Candidate in Lagos State, has said that she has no regrets about ...

YNaija March 20, 2023

‘Winning hearts or instilling fear?’- Rufai Oseni questions politicians

Rufai Oseni, a popular television host renowned for his fiery approach to presenting, has directed some challenging questions towards the ...

YNaija March 17, 2023

Adekunle Gold gifts mum new house on her 60th birthday

To commemorate his mother’s 60th birthday, popular singer Adekunle Gold organized a private birthday party. The event, which took place ...

YNaija March 17, 2023

UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final, Semi-Final Draw

The pairings for the UEFA Champions League’s quarterfinals and semifinals for the upcoming 2022–23 season have been announced, and they’re ...

YNaija March 16, 2023

Burna Boy to perform at 2023 Champions League final

Award-winning Afro-fusion musician Burna Boy will take the stage at the 2023 UEFA Champions League (UCL) final. The Atatürk Olympic ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail