Davido Makes History as First African Artiste to Grace CNN’s Juneteenth Concert

Davido, the sensational Afrobeats singer, left a lasting impression as he took the stage at the highly anticipated CNN’s Juneteenth concert.

The annual event, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, was held with great pomp and show at the prestigious Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. Davido, making history as the first African artiste to perform at the concert, wowed the audience with his stellar performance.

With his unmatched vocal dexterity, Davido enthralled the crowd with soulful renditions of his songs ‘Feel’ and ‘Unavailable’. The seamless transition between these tracks showcased his versatility and captivated the hearts of the audience.

Sharing the stage with renowned artists such as Chloe Bailey, Charlie Wilson, Miguel, and Kirk Franklin, Davido proved that his talent knows no bounds.

Since his musical debut in 2011 with the breakout single ‘Back When’, Davido has consistently delivered chart-topping hits that have earned him global acclaim. From ‘Skelewu’ to ‘Aye’, ‘Owo Ni Koko’ to ‘If’, and ‘Fall’ to ‘Fia’, his music has resonated with millions of fans worldwide. His recently released album, ‘Timeless’, has been a resounding success, garnering millions of streams across various music platforms.

Davido’s groundbreaking performance at the CNN Juneteenth concert solidifies his position as a true icon of African music, breaking barriers and spreading the vibrant sound of Afrobeats to a global audience. As he continues to captivate fans with his unparalleled talent, Davido’s star only shines brighter with each mesmerizing performance.

