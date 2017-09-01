Dbanj paved the way for my music career – Davido

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke aka Davido has, in reaction to Dbanj’s interview with Spindle Magazine, admitted that he got a Rolex from Dbanj.

He, however, denied that he signed any legal document binding him to Dbanj’s record label.

In the same tweet, which was a reply to a question from a fan, Davido said Dbanj paved the way for his music career.

He wrote, “Yea he actually did give me any first Rolex but I never signed anything! He paved the way for me any day! ❤️ ”

