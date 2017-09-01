“We gave Davido a Rolex watch as a signing-on fee in 2014” – Dbanj (WATCH)

Nigerian singer, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo known as Dbanj has in a recent interview with Spindle Magazine disclosed that he signed David Adeleke known as Davido with a Rolex wristwatch as a signing-on fee back in 2014.

He said, “I remember in 2014 when I went back to Nigeria. Some young guy who used to work for me brought an artist to me and said he wanted me to sign him and I signed the artist. I remember we gave the artist a Rolex watch as a signing-on fee. I signed the artist and I got a call later on that the parents of the artist wanted to meet with me. So I went and I saw the parents and they said please I want my boy to go to school. I know you have signed him but I really want him to go to school. So I said okay, let him go to school because that is what you want and then after that, he can come back. The boy I am talking about is one of the biggest artist coming in from this new generation which is Davido” he said.