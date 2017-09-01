Victims of Trump travel ban allowed to reapply for visas

According to CNN, a settlement in the case temporarily blocking the travel ban imposed in January has given the affected people opportunities to reapply for visas to enter the country.

President Trump’s first executive order, which denied access into the US for people from several Muslim-majority countries, birthed series of legal tussles after some people carrying valid visas were denied entry and sent back to their home countries.

In the latest development, the government will now notify those with proper documentation who were affected by the ban that they can now reapply for visas, which is subject to review by a liaison from the Department of Justice, though no one will be guaranteed re-entry.

The first order was declared unconstitutional by a court less than 24 hours after being signed when two Iraqi nationals who had worked in the U.S. for over a decade filed a lawsuit challenging it – but was later allowed by the Supreme Court for a revised version of the travel restrictions, and will hear cases against it in October.

CNN reported that about 2,000 people were detained in the first nearly 24-hour period the first travel ban. According to the ACLU, about 140 people were denied entry to the U.S. and sent back to their home countries during that time.

The ACLU deputy director for the Immigration Rights Project Lee Gelernt said in a press release, “Although the government dragged its feet for far too long, it has finally agreed to do the right thing and provide those excluded under the first Muslim ban with proper notice of their right to come to the United States”.