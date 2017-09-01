Obama’s 2018 expenses will cost American taxpayers $1.1million

Report from Congressional Research Service memo has revealed that Former President Barack Obama will cost America taxpayers an alarming $1,153,000 next year.

That amount makes Obama’s expenses an all time highest of the five living ex-presidents, the Washington Times exposed.

The budget provision enshrined in the Former Presidents Act, which became law in 1958, furnishes former White House occupants with lifetime benefits after leaving office. Each ex-president receives a basic pension of $205,700 annually, but could also with the approval of Congress address additional expenses, such as staff salaries, office allowances, travel and Secret Service protection.

Former President Obama’s $1,153,000 budget request for 2018 exceeds that of former President George W. Bush by $100,000, and about $200,000 higher than for former President Bill Clinton.

Times also reported that, Former President George H.W. Bush has requested $942,000, while former President Jimmy Carter comes in at $456,000.

A large portion of the former President’s budgets would be expended on leasing office space, such as the $536,000 cost for Obama’s office in Washington, $518,000 for Clinton’s space in New York City, and $497,000 for Bush 43’s office situated in Dallas.