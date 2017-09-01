The Orijinal search is on as Orijin announces search for 100 Orijinals

If you have not entered the search, you are about to miss out on a rare experience. Orijin is changing the game by pulling individuals from across Nigeria to champion the story of orijinality.

If you were born in streets and you are unapologetic about your roots, record and upload a selfie video stating why you should be the one. You must tag @OrijinNigeria, Use the hashtag to get in the conversation #Orijinal100. This is one experience you do not want to miss.

For 18+ only, do not forward to anyone under 18. Drink responsibly www.drinkIQ.com *Terms and condition apply*