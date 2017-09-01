Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai slams Trump’s border wall plans

President’s Trump’s vehement plan of a southern border wall around the Mexico border aimed at putting a leash on the influx of immigrants has received a lash from a notable Nobel Laureate.

The Nobel laureate, Malala Yousafzai while speaking to an audience of students at an event in Mexico lambasted the President’s plan of limiting the flow of immigrants into the US. She berated Trump for being ignorant of the situations and sufferings that compels immigrants to leave their respective countries for a safe haven.

AFP news agency which disclosed the statement through its official twitter page wrote, “Nobel peace laureate Malala Yousafzai lambasts Donald Trump’s plans for a border wall as she addresses students in Mexico”.

Nobel peace laureate Malala Yousafzai lambasts Donald Trump's plans for a border wall as she addresses students in Mexico pic.twitter.com/JHVquRPFWr — AFP news agency (@AFP) September 1, 2017

Malala Yousafzai is a Pakistani activist for female education and the youngest-ever Nobel Prize Laureate.