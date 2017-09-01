Trump restates appreciation and admiration for rescue workers in Houston

President Donald Trump has again appreciated the enormous efforts of rescue workers in ensuring a moderate effect in the Hurricane Harvey ravaged Houston, Texas.

The President through his Twitter page deeply appreciated the historic efforts of all concerned workers and volunteers whose savaging acts limited the devastation of the stormy Hurricane. The President also reveled in the fact that the category 4 and 4.3-inched Hurricane is greatly receding.

Mr Trump wrote, “Texas is heeling fast thanks to all of the great men & women who have been working so hard. But still, so much to do. Will be back tomorrow!”

Texas is heeling fast thanks to all of the great men & women who have been working so hard. But still, so much to do. Will be back tomorrow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2017