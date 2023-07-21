Ayra Starr and Burna Boy Feature on Obama’s 2023 Summer Playlist

In a showcase of his eclectic music taste, former US President Barack Obama recently revealed his highly anticipated summer playlist for 2023. Taking to his social media page on Thursday, Obama shared a carefully curated selection of 41 songs spanning across various musical genres.

Among the standout tracks, two Afrobeat stars shone brightly: ‘Sittin on Top of the World’ by Burna Boy and ‘Sability’ by Ayra Starr. This marks the second consecutive year for both Nigerian artists to make it to Obama’s esteemed summer playlist, following their inclusion in the 2022 edition.

The list features an array of musical talent, including the collaboration between J Hus and Drake in ‘Who Told You,’ the magnetic ‘Princess Diana’ by Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj, the soulful ‘Golden Lady’ by Stevie Wonder, and the captivating ‘Got Til It’s Gone’ by Janet Jackson, among other gems.

In a post accompanying the playlist, Obama expressed his eagerness to discover even more great music, stating, “Like I do every year, here are some songs I’ve been listening to this summer, a mix of old and new. Look forward to hearing what I’ve missed.”

Obama initiated this tradition during his time as the leader of the “free world” when he partnered with the US streaming platform Spotify to handpick his favorite tunes. The former president’s annual playlists have since become a keenly awaited cultural event, with music enthusiasts worldwide eager to discover his latest musical picks.

It’s worth noting that Nigerian artists have often held a special place in Obama’s heart, as evident from previous years’ playlists. In 2020, the soulful ‘Essence’ by Wizkid ft. Tems made the cut, adding to the global recognition of the Afrobeats genre.

While 2021’s list did not feature any Nigerian artists, their triumphant return to the 2022 and 2023 playlists reaffirms the influence and growing prominence of African music on the global stage.

Obama’s diverse and inclusive playlists consistently celebrate the richness of musical talent from around the world, providing artists of various backgrounds a platform to reach a wider audience.

As music enthusiasts eagerly soak in the latest summer playlist of the former US president, one thing is certain: the power of music knows no boundaries, transcending borders and uniting people in a universal language of harmony and rhythm.