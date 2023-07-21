North Carolina Woman Sues Doctors Who Aided Her ‘Sex Change’

In a groundbreaking lawsuit that adds to the ongoing debate about transgender rights and medical procedures, 25-year-old Prisha Mosley from North Carolina is suing the medical team responsible for putting her on testosterone at the age of 17 and surgically removing her breasts the following year.

Mosley claims she was fast-tracked into transgender care for profit when what she really needed was therapy.

In her 53-page complaint, Mosley reveals that she was confused and battling mental health issues when clinicians hastily suggested cross-sex hormones and a double breast removal after brief consultations, some lasting only minutes.

Her lawsuit accuses the doctors of lying, including misleading statements about testosterone injections and their effects.

It further alleges that critical information about the potential long-term adverse health consequences and permanent damage from the treatments was withheld from her.

The defendants in the case include the plastic surgeon Eric Emerson and the clinic Piedmont Plastic Surgery and Dermatology in Gaston County. Also named are counselor Brie Klein-Fowler and the clinic Family Solutions, along with Shana Gordon and the center Tree of Life Counseling. Dr. Martha Perry and the provider Moses Cone Medical Services are also among the accused.

The charges against them include fraud, civil conspiracy, medical malpractice, negligent infliction of emotional distress, and unfair and deceptive trade practices.

Mosley’s journey into transgenderism began when she discovered it online and started socially transitioning to being a boy at the age of 15, hoping it would help her cope with anorexia, anxiety, depression, and the aftermath of a sexual assault she endured at 14. Her parents objected to the treatments but were sidelined from key medical decisions.

Detransitioners like Mosley have become increasingly vocal in recent years, raising concerns about the impact of transgender medical procedures on young individuals.

Advocates for gender-affirming care argue that it can save lives among a suicide-prone group, while opponents maintain that sex is determined at birth and cannot be changed.

The use of puberty blockers and surgeries for trans-identifying children has sparked a cultural battle across the United States, with some states considering outlawing gender-affirming care for minors.

As Mosley seeks unspecified financial damages in her case, her lawsuit represents a pivotal moment in America’s heated debate about transgender rights, medical procedures, and the rights of minors in making decisions about their healthcare.