Disregard quit notice to Fulani herdsmen | Ortom tells Benue people

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom has said his government was not involved in the quit notice issued to Fulani herdsmen by a group called Middle Belt Renaissance Forum.

The group in a statement by its convener, Jones Alfa gave the herdsmen October 1 to leave the middle belt which includes Benue, Plateau, Nasarawa, Niger, Kogi, Kwara and Taraba.

The group noted that the activities of the Fulani herdsmen in the region had caused too many pains, agony and loss to the people of the region, hence, the quit notice.

In the press statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to Benue state governor, Terver Akase, the government said ‘the notice will have no impact or effect in Benue State.’

The governor asked the people of the state to disregard the quit notice.

The statement reads, “Governor Ortom urges the people of the state to remain calm and go about their normal businesses as anyone found to be fomenting trouble on account of such a quit notice will be arrested and brought to justice.

“He calls on Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of coexistence as the constitution allows all nationals to reside anywhere in the country provided they don’t constitute a threat to security.

“The Governor also emphasizes the need for Nigerians to shun hate speeches capable of plunging the nation into unnecessary crisis,” the statement concluded.