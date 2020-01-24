Do you have what it takes to be a correspondent for ‘Rubbin’ Minds’? Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is looking for you

For over 7 years, media darling Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has dominated day time talk, hosting top rated daytime talk show Rubbin’ Minds and other hugely successful shows. He wants to share the spotlight with you.

Do you have the charisma, charm and intellect to engage a TV audience?

Can you host a live show on the small screen?

Become a correspondent for Ebuka’s Rubbin’ Minds on Channels Television

To apply Send picture and a 5 line profile of yourself to

[email protected]

Entry closes 21st February 2020

Auditions to hold In Port Harcourt, Lagos and Abuja.

For more info, visit www.YNaija.com and on Instagram: @rubbinmindsnow