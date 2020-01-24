Do you have what it takes to be a correspondent for ‘Rubbin’ Minds’? Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is looking for you

For over 7 years, media darling Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has dominated day time talk, hosting top rated daytime talk show Rubbin’ Minds and other hugely successful shows. He wants to share the spotlight with you.

Do you have the charisma, charm and intellect to engage a TV audience?

Can you host a live show on the small screen?

Become a correspondent for Ebuka’s Rubbin’ Minds on Channels Television

To apply Send picture and a 5 line profile of yourself to
[email protected]

Entry closes 21st February 2020

Auditions to hold In Port Harcourt, Lagos and Abuja.

For more info, visit www.YNaija.com and on Instagram: @rubbinmindsnow

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 22, 2020

SERAP to AGF, EFCC, ICPC; Fast-track prosecution of power sector corruption cases

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 22, 2020

PALEC Awards unveils final list of nominees ahead of SLC 5.0

The PALEC AWARDS Central Planning Committee unveils her official final nominees for the Prestige Anchor Leadership, Empowerment and Capacity Building ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 20, 2020

Unpacking our most troubling stories and learning how to heal from them

Sarah Thompson was single until she was 49 years old. She met the love of her life and a wedding ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 20, 2020

Standing ovation for Mercy Johnson’s ‘Legend of Inikpi’ as star-studded premiere holds in Lagos

Movie Hits Cinemas In Nigeria And Ghana, January 24! All roads led to Filmhouse IMAX in Lekki on the 19th of ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 15, 2020

Chimamanda makes history in the Netherlands!

Renowned author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has started the year 2020 from where she left off in 2019 by receiving another ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 11, 2020

“We know what the streets are saying” | RED launches new direction with consulting and cultural intelligence focus

RED | For Africa, the company with the largest number of youth-focused media brands on the continent, has unveiled its ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail