Why Mercy Eke making her acting debut in ‘Fate of Alakada’ makes perfect sense

Big Brother Naija’s Mercy Eke has been securing the bag since emerging as season 4 winner – the flow of endorsements, media interviews, tours and whatnot. It hits different given that she’s the first woman ever to win. That said, Nollywood is the most common pathway for reality stars or newly minted celebrities to maintain cultural omnipresence. For Mercy, she’s heading straight for the Alakada franchise.

Producer Toyin Abraham made the announcement on her Instagram recently and, as you must have already guessed, a fourth Alakada movie is upon us. Oh the nightmare. Abraham had revealed this earlier but currently the movie is beginning to shape up with its cast. The Alakada movies are box-office-ready comedies and routinely a star-studded affair. The third volume, released in 2017, was a parody of Big Brother Naija and Abraham shopping for the movie’s next batch of stars has been the franchise’s recipe for success.

Already, the cast has got BBNaija alum like Khloe and Khafi, celebrity stylist Swanky Jerry, Mabel Makun, Stephanie Coker, comedian Broda Shaggi and many more. Mercy is surely not the brightest of actors, which is why her debut in Abraham’s comic jamboree is a good place to start and synthesize more relevance for her brand. Fate of Alakada is out in cinemas April 10, 2020.

