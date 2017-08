US President Donald Trump has condemned the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists, calling them, “criminals and thugs.”

The attack was on Charlottesville protesters where one person has been reported dead, leaving nineteen others injured.

Two days after blaming "all sides" for violence in #Charlottesville, Pres. Trump says KKK, Neo-Nazis and White Supremacists are “repugnant” pic.twitter.com/20QgYaLzVc — CNN (@CNN) August 14, 2017