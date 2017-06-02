Donald Trump’s Paris Deal exit is a reminder of the Ogoni clean-up project

by Alex Onukwue

Reactions continue to trail the withdrawal of the US from the Climate Change Agreement as announced by Donald Trump on Thursday.

From France to China, cities and counties in the US and London, the global community has not stopped short at expressing dismay over the development.

In Nigeria, Donald Trump’s exit comes as bad news, coming on the eve of the One Year anniversary since the official announcement last year of the commencement of Ogoni clean-up. Environmental activists and sustainability advocacy groups have also fallen in line, with the aide to Amina Mohammed (former Minister of Environment) seemingly at a loss as to how Exxon – guilty for a catastrophic oil spill in 1989 – now appears to be more progressive than the White House.

The environmental state of the Niger Delta was part of the key aspects the present administration promised to tackle. One Year since the work was commissioned, there has not been a lot heard about the progress of the work. The failure to hold the big polluters to account due to many underhanded corrupt dealings has turned many oil-producing communities to clusters of hydrocarbon marshes and impoundments.

Under the Paris Agreement, countries are expected to put heads together in raising the required finance for green projects that would remediate the challenges of many African countries who have felt Climate Change the most. Communities like Ogoni need a remodelling of their primary means of subsistence, especially Agriculture, using Climate Smart technologies and innovations. With the US out, the weight of the purse that will provide the financial support – at least, $1bn for the clean-up alone – has arguably become significantly lighter.

Ogoni clean-up is a long-term project that, to a large extent, needed the US to be involved. Has it got just a bit more complicated?