Don’t wear masks if you aren’t sick, WHO warns – 5 Things that Should Matter Today

World Health Organization (WHO) has warned the general populace to avoid wearing face masks during the Coronavirus pandemic unless they are sick with the virus or they are health workers in daily contact with sick people.

According to the WHO, unnecessary or bad usage of masks can even help in spreading the virus, rather than contain it.

“There is no specific evidence to suggest that the wearing of masks by the mass population has any potential benefit. In fact, there’s some evidence to suggest the opposite in the misuse of wearing a mask properly or fitting it properly,” Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO health emergencies program, said at a media briefing in Geneva, Switzerland recently.

Ministers of Foreign Affairs debunks rumour about Nigerians living abroad asked to return home

Minister of Foreign Affair, Geoffery Onyeama, says no Nigerian residing abroad has asked to be evacuated back home as the world battles the Coronavirus pandemic. Onyeama said this when he spoke at the daily briefing of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 in Abuja on Tuesday.

Don’t use COVID-19 to loot – ICPC warns public officers

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has warned Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), involved in the management of Coronavirus disease, not to see it as an opportunity to loot public funds

The antigraft agency gave the warning in a statement released yesterday. It cautioned the public officers against inflation and padding of cost of items being procured under emergencies. It said COVID-19 should not be used as excuse for corruption in any sector of the economy.

Brymo has released his new album ‘Yellow’

Even in a pandemic, we can still count on artistes to deliver body of works. Cue in Brymo. Check out Yellow below and let us know what you think.

NERC reverses plan to increase electricity tariff

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has reversed plans to effect the transition to a cost-reflective tariff on April 1. Recall that in its December 2019 Minor Review of Multi-Year Tariff Order 2015 and Minimum Remittance Order for the Year 2020, the NERC disclosed its plan of effecting a switch to cost-reflective tariff. The move was expected to lead to an increase in electricity tariff