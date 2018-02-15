Edu Shola speaks on his life as a game developer as he intends to solve an environmental problem with a game

If you are thinking of someone who has thought of using a ‘game’ to solve an environmental problem through his passion and hardwork, you can think of Edu Shola.

We had a chat with him in Lagos where he talked about his game – Chike – and how he has infused ‘foreign’ technological culture into local solutions to the problem of power in Nigeria.

In brief, the adventures Of Chike is a fun packed endless flight game. You, as the player, will help Chike fly around Lagos as he collects mysterious gold research chips for an investor (Mr. Afo) in exchange for funds to complete his solar power project for his community.

You need to know more? See the links below:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.deluxecreation.chikesky&hl=en

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/chike-sky-raider/id1281934730?mt=8

We saw the idea behind the game and decided that he comes to talk to us on how he hopes to achieve a “solar power project” through a game that is free.

Watch below: