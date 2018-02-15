The Big 5: Tinubu says APC is the only option, Jacob Zuma resigns and other top stories

These are the stories that you should be monitoring today.

All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart, Bola Ahmed Tinubu Wednesday swung into action on his presidential mission of reconciling the party, which he says remains the only hope to improve the lives of Nigerians.

Speaking when he visited the party’s secretariat in Abuja, he said the reform the party brought after its 2015 victory could not be implemented like an “instant coffee”. He urged Nigerians to be patient with the Federal Government.

The Lagos State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Sam Olumekun, has warned the commission’s workers of the consequence of collecting gratification before performing their duties.

He said INEC would not compromise standard in the 2019 general election.

The Senate has issued a one-week ultimatum to 63 government agencies who are yet to submit details of their 2018 budget proposals.

Coming under order 43, Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, said the attitude of the agencies was frustrating the effort of the senate for a speedy passage of the budget.

He said only one of 64 agencies submitted details of its budget to the senate.

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) Tuesday, fined 20 marketers N2.5 billion for diverting over nine million litres of petrol.

The Director of DPR, Mordecai Ladan, said this at a meeting of zonal controllers from 28 states and all heads of division in Abuja.

Just a few days after the report that a snake swallowed about N36 million from JAMB’s vault in Benue, another state coordinator of the board in Nasarawa has come up with a rather strange story to back an alleged fraud.

This time, JAMB staffer, Labaran Tanko, said his car got burnt and in the process scratch cards worth N23 million were destroyed in the inferno.

And stories from around the world…

Jacob Zuma has resigned as president of South Africa with immediate effect, state television announced Wednesday night.

His resignation came a day after he was rejected by his party, the African National Congress (ANC), on corruption allegations and his connection to the Gupta family in South Africa.

At least 17 people are dead after a 19-year-old man opened fire at a high school campus in Parkland, Florida, police have said.

The suspect has been named as Nikolas Cruz, 19, and is a former student at the school who had been expelled.

South Korea is picking up the tab for costs North Korea racks up during the 2018 Olympics, according to the Wall Street Journal, approving a $2.7 million fund to cover the expenses.

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s double helped Real Madrid come from behind to boost their hopes of a third straight Champions League crown during a last-16 encounter with Paris St-Germain.

The Portuguese forward scored a late close-range strike after his penalty had cancelled out Adrien Rabiot‘s opener at the end of a thrilling first half.

Brazilian left-back Marcelo wrapped up the victory minutes after Ronaldo’s tap-in with a goal created by Marco Asensio.

US Vice President Mike Pence said he actively chose to ignore North Korean leader Kim Jong Un‘s sister at the Opening Ceremony for the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Pence, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in were all seated mere feet away from Kim Yo Jong, a senior member of the North’s high-level delegation and the head of the country’s propaganda department, at the Opening Ceremony for the Games last week.

“I didn’t believe it was proper for the United States of America to give any countenance or attention in that form to someone who’s not merely the sister of the dictator but is the leader of the propaganda effort,” Pence told Axios‘ Mike Allen.