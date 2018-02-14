Today’s Noisemakers: Kate Henshaw, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Aisha Yesufu on the 2 million march for Abacha, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Aisha Yesufu

You remember the 2 million march by the group Youth Earnestly Ask for Abacha under the direction of Daniel Kanu?

The BBOG co-convener ‘indirectly’ draws parallels with the Buhari administration.

Some replies:

2. Captain Machuka

The Captain asks to love our mothers!

Some replies:

3. Kate Henshaw

Still on the matter. A teacher raped a 3-year-old and a cconversation has started. The actress raises another issue.

Some replies:

4. Richard Mofe Damijo

“You’re complete on your own”, “Nobody completes you, nothing completes you” – those lines are Gold!

It’s that day of the year again when many are pressured by the need to be loved and cared for. The day where the pressure to outshine the other is on and the really single, bae-less ones feel out of sorts. Well my darling, do not let anything or anyone make you feel inadequate and/or incomplete. Don’t look for anybody to complete you today or at anytime. You are complete on your own. Nobody completes you. Nothing completes you. Stop looking for that person or thing that completes you. You won't find it. Find the One that made you and learn how to be with Him and be at peace, that way if the chocolates, cakes, roses and ice cream don’t come to you, you’ll gracefully enjoy the day nonetheless knowing that your happiness is in your own hands. Suit: @taryorgabriels Hat and Scarf: @shinene_of_london Styling: @ninacool22

A post shared by Richard Mofe-Damijo RMD (@mofedamijo) on

Tell us more daddy!

5. Shehu Sani

6. Bisi Alimi

The human rights activist speaks after his recent visit to Nigeria.

7. Sunday Oliseh

The Nigerian football manager and former player reacts to his sack as Fortuna Sittard manager.

But how about the question on his man-management skills during his time with the national team?

His time in the national eam saw the sudden retirement of the duo of Emmanuel Emenike and Vincent Enyeama who both faulted the style of the erstwhile Super Eagles captain.

