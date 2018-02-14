The Late 5: JAMB clerk denies snake story, Army says Boko Haram has returned to recovered areas, and other top stories

These are the Nigerian stories that drove conversation today.

Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Rogers Nicholas has said Boko Haram insurgents have returned to places captured by the Nigerian Army.

He said this on Wednesday, during a press conference in Maiduguri, Borno state capital.

Nicholas said the army has been pursuing members of the sect around the forest.

A sales clerk at the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Philomina Chieshe has denied reports that she said N36m was swallowed by a snake.

Chieshe had been unable to account for the money she made over the years and had reportedly told the board that a snake swallowed the money.

However, in an interview with CNN, Chieshe said she has not been questioned about the money.

“I wonder why they are personalising the case? I did not say any money was swallowed by a snake,” she said.

The Senate has confirmed seven nominees for the position of resident electoral commissioners (RECs) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

They were confirmed on Wednesday after the senate considered a report of the committee on INEC.

Nine senators have opposed the amendment of the timetable for the 2019 elections.

Some of the senators are Abdullahi Adamu (Nasarawa west), Binta Garba (Adamawa north) and Omo Ovie-Agege (Delta central).

The senators said the report was done “in a rush”.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the Independent National Electoral Commission was responsible for the alleged registration of underaged voters in Kano State.

There had been reports of children being registered to vote in the state.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday said Nigerians have lost confidence in INEC.

And now, stories from all over the world…

Netherlands’ side Fortuna Sittard has suspended former Nigeria coach Sunday Oliseh.

The club in a statement said he was suspended for what it calls “unacceptable actions”.

It said that he has been put on “non-active” duties, stopping short of saying he has been sacked.

“Several attempts by the club to encourage a change in the coach’s behaviour have unfortunately not worked, resulting in an unworkable situation,” the statement said.

“The board of Fortuna Sittard emphasizes that the decision to suspend Sunday Oliseh is not motivated by the current sporting performance.”

South African President, Jacob Zuma has decried his party’s effort to oust him on Wednesday.

In his first public remarks since leaders of the African National Congress demanded he step down, Zuma defiantly refused to go and complained the party was trying to rush him out.

President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer said Tuesday that he paid $130,000 of his own money to a porn star who allegedly had a sexual encounter with the President before his time in office.

“In a private transaction in 2016, I used my own personal funds to facilitate a payment of $130,000 to Ms. Stephanie Clifford,” Michael Cohen said in a statement. “Neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign was a party to the transaction with Ms. Clifford, and neither reimbursed me for the payment, either directly or indirectly.”

A suspect has been arrested and many injured after a car crashed outside the US National Security Agency’s headquarters.

Gunfire rang out after the black SUV approached the facility in Fort Meade, Maryland, without authorisation.

An NSA spokesman said it was unclear if the shots had been fired by law enforcement officers or the suspect, adding that the scene was now secure.

Shaun White has apologised for dragging the American flag and accidentally stepping on it in the aftermath of his halfpipe gold medal win on Wednesday.

White, 31, became the first snowboarder to win three Olympic titles, securing a 100th all-time Winter Games gold for the United States.

But his treatment of the flag was met with an angry reaction online.