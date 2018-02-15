Entertainment Roundup: Meek Mill asking to be released, says cop who arrested him lied | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Olamide signs two new acts

Olamide has signed two new artistes to his record label, YBNL.

The rapper announced the signing of Lyta and Limerick on Instagram.

The label boss shared teasers of soon-to-be-released videos of their new songs which he featured in.

Olamide had earlier brought Lil Kesh, Adekunle Gold and Viktoh to limelight.

Kanye West settles lawsuit over cancelled tour

Kanye West has settled his massive lawsuit against Lloyd’s of London, which refused to pay for the losses he incurred when he cancelled some of his 2016 Saint Pablo concerts after suffering a mental breakdown.

It was learnt that Lloyd’s has agreed to pay most of what Kanye was due under the policy. Kanye’s touring company — Very Good Touring — had sued for $10 million after Lloyd’s incredibly refused to pay because it claimed the breakdown was triggered by Kanye’s alleged drug use.

Meek Mill says cop who arrested him is dirty

According to new documents filed in his case, rapper Meek Mill has said he should be released because the police officer who busted him has a history of making dirty arrests.

Meek says officer Reginald Graham is the cop who arrested him in 2007 for drug possession.

According to documents, obtained by TMZ, Graham’s testimony against Meek should be thrown out because another officer, Gerold Gibson, says Graham lied about Meek pointing a gun at him.

Gibson says Meek merely took a gun out of his waistband to discard it. He also says Graham lied about Meek resisting arrest.

Kanye West returns to Instagram

Kanye West returned to Instagram with a Valentine’s Day message to his wife, Kim Kardashian.

The Grammy-winning artist reactivated his Instagram on Wednesday and posted a series of photos. The first picture was of a card, that reads, “HAPPY VALENTINES DAY BABE.”

He then posted pictures of couples, including those who are not together anymore.

A post shared by Kanye West (@kanyewest) on Feb 14, 2018 at 11:49am PST

Kimye A post shared by Kanye West (@kanyewest) on Feb 14, 2018 at 7:20pm PST