EndSARSProtest: Protesters share their experiences and mixed feelings about FSARS

If you spent some time on social media today, you would see the following trends: #EndSARS, #LagosProtestAgain #EndSARSProtest and celebrated Nigerians who championed the physical protests that took place across the country; except Northern Nigeria.

Without mincing words, police brutality, extortion reached a tipping point a long time ago, and if kept quiet, we might be counting dead bodies on the streets in no time – a feat even terrorist group, Boko Haram cannot boast of.

To ensure this does not happen, efforts to ask authorities to disengage the special police unit intensified and protests have begun since Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

We spoke to a few Nigerians who participated in the protest and shared their experiences.

In Lagos: Lagos protesters were led by a league of Nigerian celebrities. From Runtown to Falz, to Tiwa Savage, Tacha, and a host of other celebrities. The protest happened in two different locations – Some protesters were on the Island area of Lagos, and while others took to the city’s capital, Ikeja. One of the protesters from the Island, Isaac, described his experience as fulfilling and elevating. Isaac stated that the protesters, even in their rage, were peaceful. He also stated that the debate on whether to reform or scrap the unit was too overstretched. According to him, a reform will do no good.

Another protester from Ikeja, Louis Edem, stated that Nigerians turning up massively today is to show a willingness to give the police a chance to fix the menace created by FSARS. Louis also stated that if police authorities refuse to heed to the calls to reform the police, then another protest will take place, Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

In Abuja: The Abuja protest was led by human rights activists, Omoyele Sowore, Deji Adeyanju, Aisha Yesufu, Raphael Adedayo and others. The protest was taken to Force Headquarters, Abuja, and the demand was similar – Scrap FSARS. One of the protesters, Gabriel, said he stands with the idea of reforming the unit to acknowledge the rights of Nigerians. Gabriel stated that FSARS should be maintained for what they have been created for – robbery cases.

Another protester from Abuja, Joey, pointed out that the only solution for the menace that FSARS has created is to have them totally removed. Speaking about the protest, Joey said that it was peaceful.

In Imo: The protest in Imo was taken to the statehouse in Owerri. It was led by a team of angry youth that also wanted to let the police know how much their vices have been endured by Nigerians in the state. The Imo protest started as early as 9 am and had many youth turn up with placards that all read the same thing.

Speaking to Favour Nwankpa, she described her experience as ‘bloody’ and violent. Initially, the protest was heading in the right direction until a police officer assaulted a protester. Favour shared that the Imo protest was needed as many state residents have fallen victim to the witch-hunt that has thrived in the state by FSARS. For Favour, like many other Nigerians, the simple solution to the problem is to scrap the entire unit.

Police PRO, Frank Mba, in an Instagram Live with Naira Marley, stated that the unit can’t be scraped. However, he stated that there are many bad eggs in the unit and the police at large, that has contributed to the bad name that the force has been given.

Whether it ends with SARS being scraped or reformed, Nigerians need to take this point as a marker to remember that there is a possibility of change if we join forces in speaking against poor leadership.