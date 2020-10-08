Burna Boy’s type of Fela, iPhone 11 Pro Apology, Longest romantic walk | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Funny Tweets

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.


Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

This life is not balanced.

All this and so much more. Lord Jesus!

Majimbo: ‘Pandemic!’

Please, what is this tweet?

When they say ‘rest’, take it seriously.

Not for the ‘indomie generation’

Lol…

What a day to be a fan…

And Nigeria is the best country in the world.

E be things FC

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Toluwanimi Onakoya October 8, 2020

FEC approves $3bn for Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail line, Zamfara to supply CBN gold for N5bn | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved $3billion for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri narrow gauge rail ...

Michael Isaac October 7, 2020

From Room 306 to 402, Spiritual implications of sex, Price of oxygen | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya October 7, 2020

Wizkid clashes with Buhari’s aide over #EndSARS, Ogun appoints BBNaija’s Laycon as Youth Ambassador | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

The Ogun State government has appointed the winner of the 2020 Big Brother Naija Season 5, Olamilekan Agbelesebioba, popularly known ...

Michael Isaac October 6, 2020

What happened in Room 306, Marlians against Naira Marley | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya October 6, 2020

Buhari approves N10bn for national census, FG approves special salary scale for teachers | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the release of N10 billion for the conduct of a national census, as well as ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya October 5, 2020

FG increases number of passengers per flight for international carriers | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

The Federal Government has approved the increase of passengers per flight for international airlines from 116 passengers to 200 with ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail