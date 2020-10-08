Burna Boy’s type of Fela, iPhone 11 Pro Apology, Longest romantic walk | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.



Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

Learn to say Sorry like this.🐸🐸🐸 pic.twitter.com/EUvNkkwpQh — 𝓗𝓲 𝓘'𝓶 𝔀𝓾𝓶𝓶𝓮𝔁 💞👑 (@Prettywummex_) October 8, 2020

This life is not balanced.

"Yes sir, I'm telling you! they are using your name to cut cake in Nigeria" pic.twitter.com/AGwYyN56Ua — Dike Anita (@anniefunkies) October 8, 2020

All this and so much more. Lord Jesus!

the only long romantic walks I've had the last 6 months is to the fridge — Pr¡n©€ 🌤️ (@Andr11857669) October 8, 2020

Majimbo: ‘Pandemic!’

Apart from eating, is there any other USES of YAM?? — ❤️M͟͟͟͞͞͞คค๓є Y͟͟͟͞͞͞є๒๏คђ❤️ (@Yeboah_Diamondz) October 8, 2020

Please, what is this tweet?

life hack: u can't be sad if ur asleep — 𝑴𝑶𝑶𝑫 𝑻𝑬𝑿𝑻💭 (@textfave) October 8, 2020

When they say ‘rest’, take it seriously.

Not for the ‘indomie generation’

If your papa na sars, start dey find new work for am#EndSarsNow — Samuel Mbah (@Mbahdeyforyou) October 8, 2020

Lol…

Burna is just another Fela. He is the only one that emulates Fela, no other artiste comes close. Man protests on Twitter and calls out politicians in his songs. He is the only artiste that cares, he doesn’t have to protest on the street. In fact, he is Fela, Fela Arikuyeri. — Online bestie|Crochet designer (@the_lopetee) October 8, 2020

What a day to be a fan…

I am at a stage where I avoid argument. If you tell me elephant can fly. You're absolutely right😌😌 — left_handed🤱 (@Autar_mamah) October 8, 2020

And Nigeria is the best country in the world.

Foolishness is when a single girl is faithful to a married man. — Seanklean (@Seankleann) October 8, 2020

E be things FC