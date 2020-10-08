Falz and Runtown rise up to the occasion; lead anti-SARS protest | #TheYNaijaCover

Nigerian entertainers, Folarin Falana, also known as Falz, and Douglas Jack Agu, better known by his stage name Runtown, have led a protest in Lagos against Police brutality and extortion; calling for the total disbandment of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) and reform of the Nigerian Police.

Although the protest had started on Wednesday with youths gathered at Ikeja Underbridge displaying placards, Falz and Runtown had communicated that they would be joining the protest from Thursday.

“Tomorrow morning we move out for the #EndSARSprotest ! We are not out to cause trouble, but our voices must be heard! 10am we link up at the Lekki toll gate. #EndSars,” Falz had tweeted.

Afropop artiste, Naira Marley had also communicated similar intentions prior; scheduling time and date to lead an anti-SARS street protest. He had however quickly changed tune, cancelling the event and settling for an Insta live chat with the police instead of what he had earlier communicated- a street protest. He also went on an IG live to make statements like “Why do you want to cancel SARS, are you an armed robber?” To say the least, Nigerians were disappointed.

It’s refreshing to know that Falz and Runtown actually came through. Their presence pulled in a formidable crowd and they laid emphasis on a non-violent protest. These are the steps we need to take if we are ever going to see any change in Nigeria. It’s important to see celebrities making good use of their platforms, rising up to the occasion and demanding change from the government.

Falz and Runtown restored our faith in Nigerian celebrities. This is the kind of action we need.

As they say in South South Nigeria; Una be Otalkinado!