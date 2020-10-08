Falz and Runtown rise up to the occasion; lead anti-SARS protest | #TheYNaijaCover

Nigerian entertainers, Folarin Falana, also known as Falz, and Douglas Jack Agu, better known by his stage name Runtown, have led a protest in Lagos against Police brutality and extortion; calling for the total disbandment of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) and reform of the Nigerian Police.

Although the protest had started on Wednesday with youths gathered at Ikeja Underbridge displaying placards, Falz and Runtown had communicated that they would be joining the protest from Thursday.

“Tomorrow morning we move out for the #EndSARSprotest ! We are not out to cause trouble, but our voices must be heard! 10am we link up at the Lekki toll gate. #EndSars,” Falz had tweeted.

 

Afropop artiste, Naira Marley had also communicated similar intentions prior; scheduling time and date to lead an anti-SARS street protest. He had however quickly changed tune, cancelling the event and settling for an Insta live chat with the police instead of what he had earlier communicated- a street protest. He also went on an IG live to make statements like “Why do you want to cancel SARS, are you an armed robber?” To say the least, Nigerians were disappointed.

It’s refreshing to know that Falz and Runtown actually came through. Their presence pulled in a formidable crowd and they laid emphasis on a non-violent protest. These are the steps we need to take if we are ever going to see any change in Nigeria. It’s important to see celebrities making good use of their platforms, rising up to the occasion and demanding change from the government.

Falz and Runtown restored our faith in Nigerian celebrities. This is the kind of action we need.

As they say in South South Nigeria; Una be Otalkinado!

 

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Toluwanimi Onakoya October 7, 2020

Tweets of shame: Presidential aide exposed for hypocrisy after clash with Wizkid | #TheYNaijaCover

Not many people could have predicted that international entertainer, Wizkid would be trading heated words on social media with Presidential ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya October 6, 2020

The death of a promising career: Lil Frosh axed by DMW over abuse allegations | #TheYNaijaCover

Barely a 13 days after he was signed, Nigerian entertainer, Sanni Goriola Wasiu aka Lil Frosh has been kicked out ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya October 5, 2020

New Ban Festival: Another year, another SARS ban | The #YNaijaCover

Following several harrowing accounts from Nigerians telling of horrific and violent encounters with the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) or ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya October 2, 2020

Ajayi the betrayer; ‘highest-paid deputy governor’ incurs Akeredolu’s wrath | #YNaijaCover

Ondo governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, feels betrayed by his deputy, Agboola Ajayi.  The governor Thursday, went on the Ondo State Radiovision ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya October 1, 2020

#NigeriaAt60: A president’s address and the nation’s regress | #TheYNaijaCover

‘Happy Independence Day!’ Nigeria clocked a solid 60 years since it gained independence from colonial rule on Thursday, 1st of ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya September 30, 2020

‘Audio-Fela:’ Burna Boy and Sowore clash on Twitter over #RevolutionNow protest | #TheYNaijaCover

Nigerians had a lot to say following the public clash between Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, and Nigerian music star, ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail