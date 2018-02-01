Entertainment Roundup: American Idol’s Leah Labelle and husband killed in car crash; DJ Cuppy is “sending 10 Nigerians to university” | More stories

Catch up on some of yesterday’s biggest stories in entertainment and others that unraveled while you slept.

Here’s your first look at Seyi Shay as she makes her acting debut

In between sharing behind-the-scenes clips and shots from her latest visuals, BIA, awardwinning singer, Seyi Shay is also reminding us that there’s a budding star actress in her.

The ‘Yolo’ singer was first introduced as a cast in upcoming movie, Lara and the Beat late last year but from the newly released trailer, we know now that Seyi Shay is the lead actress in the movie.

Lara and the Beat which also features rapper Vector is a star-packed movie from Biola Alabi Media, the production company that gave us Banana Island Ghost in 2017.

Watch the trailer here:

Former American Idol’s Leah Labelle dies in car crash

The former American Idol contestant died in a single car crash with her husband, ex-NBA player, Rasual Butler.

The crash occurred in Studio City, California at about 2am on Wednesday.

According to E! News, “Rasual was the driver who lost control and collided with the curb. The Land Rover vehicle, which had Leah as a passenger, flipped twice before coming to a rest in a shopping center parking lot.”

The couple died on the scene.

Butler had a 13-year career with the NBA while Labelle was a contestant on the 2004 edition of American Idol that also had Jennifer Hudson and Fantasia.

Stars, Pharrell Williams, Nia Long, Jordin Sparks, Dwyane Wade, Lebron James and Nigeria’s Tiwa Savage have reacted with farewell messages.

DJ Cuppy is sending 10 Nigerians to school

This year, billionaire’s daughter, Florence ‘DJ Cuppy’ Otedola is set to put smiles on the faces of 10 young Nigerians.

In the spirit of charity, the superstar DJ has announced that she will be sending ”10 people to university”.

Cuppy took to Twitter to make the announcement and even added that she has started off already as one of her beneficiaries, “Akeem Owolabi is off to Unilag”.

I plan to send 10 people to university this year and I’m so proud to say I have completed with my first student! 🙏🏾🎓 Akeem Owolabi is off to Unilag! #Blessed — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) January 31, 2018