Entertainment Roundup: Ariana Grande arrived the US in tears after terror attack on her concert, Nicki Minaj and Nas are dating? | More stories

These are some of the biggest stories from yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Ariana Grande is back in the US after terror attack at her Manchester concert

It was an emotional moment for 23-year-old star, Ariana Grande as she arrived her hometown in Florida following the terror attack that claimed 22 lives at her concert at the Manchester Arena on Monday night.

Exclusive photos and a video of her touchdown in Florida was published by Daily Mail and the pop star dressed in all black was seen stepping out of the private jet in tears as she walked into boyfriend and rapper, Mac Miller’s arms.

Ariana’s mum, Joan was also seen stepping out of the aircraft as she received an embrace from Mac Miller. Joan was reported to have helped some of the crowd to safety at the backstage of the show when the attack happened.

119 people were injured in the explosions and the mastermind has been identified as 22-year-old Salman Abedi.

Rihanna and Lupita will star in new Netflix movie, thanks to a tweet

A meme made us do this!

This photo of Rihanna and Lupita N’yongo at a Miu Miu fashion show in 2014 recently went viral on Twitter when fans started calling for an action movie that features both stars.

Rihanna looks like she scams rich white men and lupita is the computer smart best friend that helps plan the scans https://t.co/PhWs1xd3nj — WHOOPHERASSKOURTNI (@1800SADGAL) April 18, 2017

It was just another Twitter joke until Lupita and Rihanna assented to it admitting their interest.

Now, “Netflix has inked a deal for the concept at Cannes Film Festival after a dramatic negotiation session“, E!News reports.

The movie will be written by Issa Rae and directed by Ava DuVernay.

Nicki Minaj and Nas are dating?

Depending on what dating means to you, then the answer could be Yes or no.

Nicki Minaj has had quite a number of sleepovers at Nas’ place, she thinks he’s “kind of cute”, they’re both from the same hood and she “might make an exception for him” by throwing her celibacy to the wind.

In her chat with Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday, the “No Frauds” rapper blushed uncontrollably when Ellen brought up the question of her rumoured relationship with Nas. Ellen said, “There’s a rumor y’all are dating, and if it’s true, I’m all for it. I love him so much—ever since ‘One Mic.’ That’s where I first found him“.

Minaj also said: “I’m just chillin’ right now. I’m celibate. I wanted to go a year without dating any man. I hate men. I might make an exception to the rule for him, because he’s so dope.”