Entertainment Roundup: Ariana Grande features Usher, Justin Bieber for Manchester benefit concert; Mercy Aigbe’s daughter, Michelle speaks on fame and cyberbullying | More stories

Missed anything in entertainment yesterday? Catch up on the biggest stories here…

Justin Bieber, Usher and other stars to perform at Manchester benefit concert

Ariana Grande is undeterred!

Days ago, the pop star revealed in an essay to everyone affected by the explosion that rocked her Manchester Arena concert last week that she will be returning to Manchester for a benefit concert.

Why? Well, to raise funds for the injured victims and families of the 22 who died in the terror attack.

Now the great news is Ariana Grande has a starstudded line up of acts to make this upcoming Manchester concert a success.

E!News reports that Usher, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Niall Horan and Pharrell Williams are some of the stars who will perform.

The concert will hold on June 4 at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground. Tickets will be on sale from tomorrow.

Proceeds from the show will go to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

“We will not quit or operate in fear” – Ariana Grande

Mercy Aigbe’s daughter, Michelle talks on cyberbullying, teen modelling and fame

Broadway TV is at it again!

This time, the online channel caught up with Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe’s teenage daughter, Michelle who spoke on how social media and her mum’s fame affects her.

Flanked by her friend who interjected at will, Michelle also revealed she will not be following her mother’s footsteps but will stick to teen modelling.

She also avoids reading through comments from her over 200 thousand Instagram followers as they are capable of destroying her self-esteem.

Watch the interview here:

BBNaija winner, Efe Ejeba is Youth Ambassador for Nigeria

Maybe we’ve had enough!

Nigeria’s Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung has announced Big Brother Naija winner, Efe Ejeba as Nigeria Youth Ambassador.

In a Facebook post shared on Tuesday, the minister wrote: “Who I be?’ the popular saying of the Big Brother Naija Winner Efe Ejegba is today a voice that reminds every young person that no matter your humble beginning, your dreams are valid! On this note, Efe Ejeba the winner of Big Brother Naija is today pronounced & decorated Nigeria Youth Ambassador. Congratulations and we wish him well. God bless #NigerianYouths“

The minister also announced that Efe will be joining other Nigerian youth who will represent the country at the Berlin Youth Entrepreneurship Summit in Germany.