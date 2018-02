Entertainment Roundup: Blac Chyna’s sex tape leaked, lawyers react | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Toni Braxton engaged to Birdman

Toni Braxton and Birdman have taken their relationship to the next level by engaging each other. Toni was spotted wearing a ring few weeks after rumours of their engagement made news.

At her TV show, Braxton Family Values, she said, “I have an announcement to make,” she teased her family before yelling, “I’m engaged!”

Blac Chyna’s sex tape leaked, lawyers react

A sex tape featuring Blac Chyna was leaked online on Monday. The video shows Chyna performing a sex act on the mystery man, who is yet to be identified. The video was tweeted by an anonymous Twitter account on Monday morning.

Following the video leak, Chyna’s lawyer Lisa Bloom spoke against the release.

“Revenge porn posting explicit images without the consent of everyone in those images—is a crime, a civil wrong, and a form of domestic abuse. It’s also a cruel attempt to slut-shame women for being sexual,” said the lawyer.

Will Smith thanks Instagram fans in 43 languages

Actor Will Smith who recently joined Instagram has thanked his fans in 43 languages after hitting 10 million followers.

The excited veteran actor shared a video which was a compilation of all his Instagram posts.

He wrote, “10 Million – THANK YOUS to my New Instagram Fam!

Obrigado | Gracias | धन्यवाद् | Grazie | شكرا | Merci | Danke Sehr | 谢谢 | Спасибо | ありがとうございました | ‎תודה | Ευχαριστώ | Mahalo | Gràcies | 감사합니다 | ขอบคุณครับ | Tak | Hvala | Děkuji | շնորհակալություն | Dankie | Faleminderit | Takk | Dank je | Tänan | Kiitos | Köszönöm | Ngiyabonga | Terima Kasih | Paldies | Ačiū | Благодарам | Grazzi | Баярлалаа | Dziękuję | Mulţumesc | Ďakujem | Tack | நன்றி | teşekkür ederim | Дякую | Diolch | Murakoze | ممنون | გმადლობ | Asante | Sag boluň”