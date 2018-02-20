The Big 5: Wigan end Man City’s quadruple hopes, President Buhari says looters are denying their ill-gotten assets and other top stories

These are the top stories you should be monitoring today.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo came under attack Monday for advising President Muhammadu Buhari not to seek re-election and initiating the Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM).

Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka dismissed the CNM, saying he would need to have his head examined should he identify with the Obasanjo-inspired group.

Former Nasarawa Governor Abdullahi Adamu warned the former President that he might soon become a national nuisance, with the way he had refused to allow his predecessors run the country.

Adamu said Obasanjo cannot dictate to Nigerians who to vote in 2019.

He also described Obasanjo’s CNM as a red herring which cannot influence the outcome of the next election, adding that the former president’s statement was in bad taste.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led states in the South South yesterday reiterated their resolve to work in unity to ensure the party forms the Federal Government in 2019.

Leaders of the party in the zone and their governors took this stand at a zonal Executive Council meeting at the Brick House in Port Harcourt, Rivers.

They alleged that the APC government had failed to provide good governance and destabilise the nation’s security infrastructure.

President Buhari Monday said that all looted assets recovered would be sold and the proceeds deposited in the treasury.

The President told members of Daura Emirate coalition who paid him a condolence visit at his country home, Daura, Katsina, that many suspected looters of government resources had been denying ownership of their ill-gotten assets.

The special sitting of the Federal High Court in Wawa Cantonment, Kainji, Niger, has ended with the conviction of 205 Boko Haram members, who were sentenced to various terms of imprisonment.

One of the convicts, identified as Alhaji Bukar Jindi, got the longest term of imprisonment.

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, has said Fulani herdsmen should obey the Anti-Open Grazing Law in states where it is in force in the interest of peace and stability of the country.

The monarch said the law is in the interest of everybody and not targeted at crippling herdsmen economically.

And stories from around the world…

Dozens of teenage students laid down on the pavement in front of the White House on Monday to demand presidential action on gun control after 17 people were killed in a school shooting in Florida.

Parent and educators joined the gathering, where protesters held their arms crossed at their chests. Two activists covered themselves with an American flag while another held a sign asking: “Am I next?”

A senior former US military commander and intelligence chief has warned against a pre-emptive “bloody nose” strike on North Korea.

Retired Admiral Dennis Blair said Washington needed to be ready to respond militarily if North Korea attacked the US or its allies in the region – “but not a first strike; it’s just high risk and unpredictable”.

Heavy rains have triggered the partial collapse of a huge mound of garbage in Mozambique’s capital, burying and killing at least 17 people.

Authorities said more bodies might be buried at the Hulene garbage dump on the outskirts of Maputo and a search was underway on Monday.

The garbage in the poor, densely populated area where the disaster happened rose to the height of a three-storey building, according to the Portuguese news agency Lusa.

Oxfam has offered its “humblest apologies” to the Haitian government over allegations of sexual exploitation by its staff.

The chief executive of Oxfam GB, Mark Goldring, and the head of Oxfam International, Winnie Byanyima, have also requested an “official high-level meeting” with the government.

Manchester City‘s hopes of winning the quadruple have incredibly been ended by League One side Wigan Athletic, as Will Grigg stunned the visitors with a brilliant 79th-minute low drive that beat the outstretched hand of Claudio Bravo.