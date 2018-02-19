Today’s Noisemakers: Nnedi Okorafor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Kate Henshaw, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Toni

My employment offer must come before March begins.

I'm resuming work on March 5. Where?

God will sort it.

My own is just to be offered employment. — Toni (@oluwatonii_) February 19, 2018

Someone is already trying to help.

I agree with you in prayer. But post link of your CV from google docs or take picture of it, so we can help retweet. https://t.co/vcHQPKXkeF — Bamikole Banks Omisore (@MrBanksOmishore) February 19, 2018

So, speak out today… now, you do not know who might be watching.

2. Shehu Sani

If only those concerned will listen to this.

3. Kolawole

What is your child worth?

Some spend on education, some others on high fasion, some on tours, accessories, houses and all that.

Kolawole has a problem with that category that spend on education:

Those secondary school that they pay 1.6million per term, I don't understand, is Michael Faraday or Charles Babbage thier teacher? pic.twitter.com/Id35JIpTb9 — Currlerwoley (@BadGuyKolawole) February 19, 2018

Is it your 1.6 million?

4. Richard Mofe-Damijo

Actor and grandfather tells us to focus on the blessings.

Then he asks, What is that thing you are thankful for? Why not share it.

5. Nnedi Okorafor

The World Fantasy-, Hugo-, and Nebula Award-winning novelist, who is writing a three-issue storyline of “Black Panther” for Marvel, has something to say about the movie.

Soooo I finally saw Black Panther last night. Wow. Need to take some time to gather my thoughts on this one. But easily *the* best & most complex Marvel film to date and the 1st Marvel film my daughter really loved. — Nnedi Okorafor, PhD (@Nnedi) February 19, 2018

Tell us more honey!

6. Kate Henshaw

Not a better time to say this.

It’s only impossible when you’ve not tried it.

7. Davido

Davido and Wizkid ‘bromancing’ each other on Twitter.

Obo shutdown london last night! Big up Star @iam_Davido ! 🙏🏾 — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) February 19, 2018

Better this way, I don’t think anyone really enjoyed that unhealthy competition…