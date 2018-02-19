Today’s Noisemakers: Nnedi Okorafor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Kate Henshaw, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.
Here’s our list from today:
1. Toni
My employment offer must come before March begins.
I'm resuming work on March 5.
Where?
God will sort it.
My own is just to be offered employment.
— Toni (@oluwatonii_) February 19, 2018
Someone is already trying to help.
I agree with you in prayer. But post link of your CV from google docs or take picture of it, so we can help retweet. https://t.co/vcHQPKXkeF
— Bamikole Banks Omisore (@MrBanksOmishore) February 19, 2018
So, speak out today… now, you do not know who might be watching.
2. Shehu Sani
If only those concerned will listen to this.
3. Kolawole
What is your child worth?
Some spend on education, some others on high fasion, some on tours, accessories, houses and all that.
Kolawole has a problem with that category that spend on education:
Those secondary school that they pay 1.6million per term, I don't understand, is Michael Faraday or Charles Babbage thier teacher? pic.twitter.com/Id35JIpTb9
— Currlerwoley (@BadGuyKolawole) February 19, 2018
Is it your 1.6 million?
4. Richard Mofe-Damijo
Actor and grandfather tells us to focus on the blessings.
With the pressures of life, it’s easy to forget the blessings and focus on the problems. So, I want to forget about the killings and unrest around Nigeria, the fuel situation, the terrible light situation, the horrendous Lagos traffic and focus on my precious grand babies who l am undeserving of but for God’s gracious mercies. Today as the new week begins, I challenge you to stop elevating the problems and focus on the blessings. What is that blessing you are thankful for? share it with the world. #elevatewithrmd #proudgrandfather #3rdGenerationMofeDamijos
Then he asks, What is that thing you are thankful for? Why not share it.
5. Nnedi Okorafor
The World Fantasy-, Hugo-, and Nebula Award-winning novelist, who is writing a three-issue storyline of “Black Panther” for Marvel, has something to say about the movie.
Soooo I finally saw Black Panther last night. Wow.
Need to take some time to gather my thoughts on this one.
But easily *the* best & most complex Marvel film to date and the 1st Marvel film my daughter really loved.
— Nnedi Okorafor, PhD (@Nnedi) February 19, 2018
Tell us more honey!
6. Kate Henshaw
Not a better time to say this.
SWIPE LEFT: There are many reasons why I believe in this country, Nigeria, we are happy, hardworking, creative and resourceful people. We have a can-do spirit…an indomitable and resilient spirit. This is the land of my birth and it is totally unacceptable that we allow ourselves to be divided across tribal and religious lines. This is why I prefer the first anthem. " Nigeria we hail thee, our own dear native land, though tribe and tongue may differ, in brotherhood we stand" It speaks to who we are as a people. We owe it to ourselves and our children to make this Nation great again.. Photo credit : @isl.ands.unsets & @the_rockwood_factory MUA: @kaladata_ Believe in yourself, there is nothing you cannot achieve if you only try. Have an awesome Monday my lovelies.
It’s only impossible when you’ve not tried it.
7. Davido
Davido and Wizkid ‘bromancing’ each other on Twitter.
Love u bro ❤️ https://t.co/jKM03lcS91
— Davido (@iam_Davido) February 19, 2018
Obo shutdown london last night! Big up Star @iam_Davido ! 🙏🏾
— Wizkid (@wizkidayo) February 19, 2018
Better this way, I don’t think anyone really enjoyed that unhealthy competition…
Follow @ynaija on Twitter