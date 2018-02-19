Today’s Noisemakers: Nnedi Okorafor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Kate Henshaw, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Toni

Someone is already trying to help.

So, speak out today… now, you do not know who might be watching.

2. Shehu Sani

If only those concerned will listen to this.

3. Kolawole

What is your child worth?

Some spend on education, some others on high fasion, some on tours, accessories, houses and all that.

Kolawole has a problem with that category that spend on education:

Is it your 1.6 million?

4. Richard Mofe-Damijo

Actor and grandfather tells us to focus on the blessings.

Then he asks, What is that thing you are thankful for? Why not share it.

5. Nnedi Okorafor

The World Fantasy-, Hugo-, and Nebula Award-winning novelist, who is writing a three-issue storyline of “Black Panther” for Marvel, has something to say about the movie.

Tell us more honey!

6. Kate Henshaw

Not a better time to say this.

SWIPE LEFT: There are many reasons why I believe in this country, Nigeria, we are happy, hardworking, creative and resourceful people. We have a can-do spirit…an indomitable and resilient spirit. This is the land of my birth and it is totally unacceptable that we allow ourselves to be divided across tribal and religious lines. This is why I prefer the first anthem. " Nigeria we hail thee, our own dear native land, though tribe and tongue may differ, in brotherhood we stand" It speaks to who we are as a people. We owe it to ourselves and our children to make this Nation great again.. Photo credit : @isl.ands.unsets & @the_rockwood_factory MUA: @kaladata_ Believe in yourself, there is nothing you cannot achieve if you only try. Have an awesome Monday my lovelies.

A post shared by Kate Henshaw (@k8henshaw) on

It’s only impossible when you’ve not tried it.

7. Davido

Davido and Wizkid ‘bromancing’ each other on Twitter.

Better this way, I don’t think anyone really enjoyed that unhealthy competition…

