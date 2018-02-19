The Late 5: Buhari says Nigerians have to make sacrifices to fight corruption, FG queries Magu, Keyamo, and other top stories

These are the top five Nigerian stories that drove conversation today.

Former governor of Abia state, Orji Uzor Kalu has said only ill-health can stop President Muhammadu Buhari from contesting in 2019.

While speaking to journalists, Kalu said Buhari was ready for the task.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has rejected the request by former first lady, Patience Jonathan to settle out of court.

According to The Nation, the agency asked her to come before a court by entering into a plea bargain.

President Muhammadu Buhari has said Nigerians need to make sacrifices to be “freed from corruption”.

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu quoted Buhari as saying this at a meeting with Katsina senior citizens, in Daura, his hometown, on Sunday.

He said the president called on all Nigerians to be prepared to make sacrifices as a foundation for national growth and development.

The Federal Government has queried Ibrahim Magu, Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Festus Keyamo over the corruption charges filed against Danladi Umar, chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

Keymao had filed a two-count corruption charge against Umar at a Federal High Court in Abuja, some weeks ago.

Umar was accused of demanding a bribe of N10 million from one Rasheed Taiwo, who was facing false assets declaration charges before the CCT.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State has described the Senator Hunkuyi led faction of the party as illegitimate.

It described their purported suspension of Governor Nasir El-Rufai as laughable and should be disregarded.

This was after the faction suspended the governor and his aides.

And now, stories from around the world…

President Donald Trump “is supportive of efforts to improve the federal background check system” for gun purchases, less than a week after the Florida school shooting that killed 17 people.

Principal Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah said in a statement on Monday that Trump spoke with Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, on Friday about a bill he introduced with Sen. Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat, that aims to strengthen how state and federal governments report offenses that could prohibit people from buying a gun.

The Russian government denied Monday that it had interfered in the 2016 US election campaign in the Kremlin’s first remarks since 13 Russian nationals were indicted Friday on charges of conspiring to defraud the US.

Spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, said the indictments provided “no substantial evidence” of Russian meddling, and that there were “no indications that the Russian state could have been involved.”

Students who survived the Parkland, Florida, shooting laid into President Donald Trump after he linked the FBI’s failure to follow up on a report about the school shooter and the resources expended on the Russia investigation.

On Saturday, Trump tweeted, “Very sad that the FBI missed all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter. This is not acceptable. They are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign – there is no collusion. Get back to the basics and make us all proud!”

At least 17 people have been killed in Mozambique’s capital, Maputo, and many more injured after a huge mound of rubbish collapsed, officials say.

The pile of waste, some 15m (49ft) high, gave way in heavy rains on Monday.

The dump is known to be home to some of the city’s poorest residents, who build makeshift camps amid the rubbish.

Search and rescue teams are continuing to look for an Iranian plane that crashed in bad weather on Sunday.

Local government officials reported that the wreckage had been found, but a Red Crescent official later said there was no evidence of this.

A civil aviation official was also unable to confirm the reports.

The Aseman Airlines passenger plane came down in the Zagros mountains on Sunday, and all 66 people on board are feared to have been killed.