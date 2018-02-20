[The Film Blog] Kehinde Bankole, Bisola Aiyeola become frenemies in the trailer for Music, Friendship, Conflict (MFC)

Music, Friendship, Conflict is the upcoming musical drama from writer and prolific filmmaker Biodun Stephen, known for films like Picture Perfect (2017), Tiwa’s Baggage (2017) and Happy Ending (2016). Her 2018 film All Shades of Wrong is a collaboration between ShutterSpeed Production and ROK Studios and follows the story of a couple Barth (Demi Jacobs) and Liz (Bimbo Ademoye) and their “complicated” love, which I won’t spoil. MFC with Kehinde Bankole and Bisola Aiyeola is her first independent project for the year.

MFC delves into feminine friendship and the rivalry that can be spawned: Kehinde Bankole and Bisola Aiyeola are two women from different backgrounds, with respective desires to be artistes and this facilitates their friendship. In the trailer, there are karaoke-like renditions on stage, a cover of Adele’s 2015 Hello performed by Bisola whose budding career in music piggybacks off her Big Brother Naija season 2 fame and feature in the Ndani TV hit show Skinny Girl in Transit.

Though the trailer doesn’t say much about the cause of their soured friendship, I can assert that a man is responsible. It introduces Nate Adebayo (Enyinna Nwigwe), who first introduces himself to Kehinde’s character. And then we see him kissing Bisola’s character on a living room couch. MFC is a production from Koga Studios with a screenplay by Kehinde Joseph, and the film also stars Femi Jacobs and Akin Lewis. The premiere date hasn’t be announced, but we’ll keep you updated. You can watch the trailer below.