Entertainment Roundup: ‘Black Panther’ crosses $1 billion mark | More stories

Saeon reveals her battle with endometriosis and fibroid

Singer and Rapper, Saeon Moruda has revealed that she has been battling with endometriosis, cystic ovary and fibroid.

In an Instagram post, she explained her experience and how it has affected her.

Saeon came into limelight with her popular ‘boogie down’ single with Wizkid, which generated controversies.

Kiss Daniel and Chidinma Ekile spark dating rumours

Singers Kiss Daniel and Chidinma Ekile are currently dating, LIB has reported.

LIB reports that the singers started dating some time this year and are reportedly very much in love with each other.

Recently, the ‘Woju’ singer shared a video of Chidinma sitting on a bed while laughing as he filmed her.

‘Black Panther’ crosses $1 billion mark

Just 26 days after its release, Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ has crossed the $1 billion mark. The studio said Saturday that the milestone is based on Disney’s estimate of ticket sales.

Disney notes that “Black Panther” is the fifth film in its Marvel universe to reach the milestone.

The film has made $521 million domestically. The movie is directed by Ryan Coogler.

Reminisce releases visuals to ‘Problem’

Nigerian rapper, Reminisce has released the official music video for his dance tune, ‘Problem’.

The street video featured a number of dancers busting the ‘shaku shaku’ dance move.

The video was directed by Clarence Peters.

Cardi B has a message for her haters

During tonight’s 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Cardi B received the trophy for Best New Artist.

While on stage at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., the rapper couldn’t help but give thanks to her fans and critics.

“Oh my God! I am going to thank a lot of people because a lot of people helped me with my success so here it goes,” she shared. “I want to thank my publicist, my team, I want to thank Atlantic, my family. Who else? I want to thank my man.”

She continued, “I want to thank my fans because even when I’m wrong they be like she’s still right.”

She also had a message for all those who don’t have nice things to say about her talents.

“And I want to thank my haters too. Because, ha-ha-ha, because, they be downloading my stuff so they can hear it and talk crap about it. But it benefits me. Ha-ha-ha,” she shared. “My album will be coming in April. Okay? Yes, sir. April. Stay tuned mother f–kers owwww.”