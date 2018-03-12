The Big 5: Army warns killers in different states to stop or face “decisive action”, White House unveils gun safety proposals for schools and other top stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today.

The Nigerian Army has warned attackers and/or killers to desist from their evil act or “face decisive action by troops”.

Army spokesman Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu said, “We would like to unequivocally reiterate that the Army Headquarters warns the arsonists and the killers to stop or face decisive action by troops.

“Our Rules of Engagement (ROE) are clear on arson and murder. Therefore, no such criminal acts would be allowed in any of the aforementioned states.

“We have warned our commanders on the ground to take decisive actions or face a court-martial.”

The Senate Sunday confirmed that each Senator collects N13.5 million monthly as running cost in addition to N750,000 monthly salary/allowances.

Senate Spokesman Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, said the figure given by Shehu Sani (Kaduna Central) are contained in various line items and expenditure heads of the budget of the National Assembly which had been made public.

The governor of Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu has said all the roads built by his administration are products of careful and thorough research.

He said: “We have gaps in roads. It is not all kinds of roads, but those that lead to major economic hubs. We run a research-based government and all our projects, especially roads, are products of thorough research.

“After a careful research, we resolved to build cement-based technology roads leading to most of our economic hubs and we are partnering with the Council of Registered Engineers in this direction.”

A Nigerian jurist has been elected president at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Chile Eboe-Osuji, who became the first Nigerian to be elevated to the court in 2012, would serve as ICC president for the next three years.

The announcement was contained in a statement posted on ICC website on Sunday.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said that cynics had taken to social media and spending huge amounts of money to distort the situation in Nigeria.

He said: “Contrary to the fake news being peddled in the social media by the naysayers, President Muhammadu Buhari is putting Nigeria back on its feet.

“That is why Nigerians at home and abroad must ensure they have access to authentic information.

“One way is to download the FGNiAPP on their hand-held devices. It is free.”

And stories from around the world…

The White House announced on Sunday that the Trump administration will use existing justice department funding to help train teachers and other school personnel to use firearms in an attempt to “harden” schools against mass shooting attacks.

Homeland security officials will also work with states to develop a public awareness campaign to prevent school shootings based on the “See something, say something” campaign launched after 9/11, which encourages members of the public to stay vigilant and report potential signs of terrorism.

The administration would work with states to provide “rigorous firearms training” to “qualified volunteer school personnel,” Andrew Bremberg, the director of the president’s domestic policy council, said.

Beijing has attacked “shameless” and “malicious” Western “naysayers” who have questioned Xi Jinping’s historic power grab, a move that sets the Communist party leader up to rule China for life.

“It has already become a habit for some in the west to speak ill of China’s political system … whenever it comes to China they choose to look at it through tainted glasses,” the China Daily, an English language broadsheet, complained in an editorial.

The state-run newspaper, an international mouthpiece for Beijing, claimed, contrary to the assessment of most independent observers, that the scrapping of term limits did not “imply lifetime tenure for any leader”.

“Yet some people in the west insist otherwise … they revel in their ignorance of China’s reality, and hold fast to their mean, even malicious predisposition towards China’s political system out of their irrational, subjective and unprofessional ideological bias … They have no compunction about making false claims and consider it excusable to speak so shamelessly.”

A report has shown that nearly half of US arms exports over the past five years have gone to the Middle East, with Saudi Arabia consolidating its place as the world’s second biggest importer.

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri) said that global transfer of major weapons systems between 2013 and 2017 rose by 10 percent compared with the five-year period before that, in a continuation of an upward trend that began two decades ago.

Thirty-nine people, including military personnel, were killed when a Russian transport plane crashed Tuesday while trying to land at Hmeimin air base in northwest Syria, Russian state media reported.

All 33 passengers and six crew members were killed in the crash, state-run RIA-Novosti reported, citing the Defense Ministry. Earlier, it had been reported that 32 people had died.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he “couldn’t care less” if Russian citizens tried to meddle in the 2016 US election because, he claimed, the perpetrators weren’t linked to the Kremlin.

During a no-holds-barred interview with NBC News‘ Megyn Kelly, Putin repeatedly denied ordering a multifaceted influence campaign to sabotage the presidential election.

“Why have you decided the Russian authorities, myself included, gave anybody permission to do this?” Putin asked.