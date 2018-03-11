The Late 5: PDP chairman says Ibori “must be celebrated”, Trump reveals slogan for 2020 campaign, and other top stories

These are the top five stories that drove conversation today.

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu has said he never called for military intervention in the country.

Ekweremadu said he was quoted out of context.

Ekweremadu made the denial on Saturday at the Diepreye Alaimieyeseigha Memorial Banquet Hall, Onopa, Yenagoa.

He added that he would never make derogatory comment about the military.

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), has said the United Kingdom has paid Nigeria the sum of $70m recovered from the Malabu oil controversial deal.

This is in contradiction to the $85m which was expected to be recovered from the UK.

First elected governor of Adamawa State, Alhaji Saleh Michika is dead.

Michika passed away Saturday night at the Federal Medical Centre, Yola.

Macaulay Hunohashi, the Special Adviser on Media to Gov. Muhammadu Bindow, confirmed the death of Michika in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose has claimed President Muhammadu Buhari asked governors to ensure people do not block “cattle routes” in their states.

He said this while speaking during a programme on Ekiti State Television (EKTV).

Fayose said Buhari made the comments during the Federal Executive Council meeting “last week”.

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus has said former governor of Delta state, James Ibori “must be celebrated.”

He said this while speaking during a grand reception organised in honour of Ibori at Ovwor-Olomu in Ughelli south local government area of Delta.

A statement by the press office of the Delta state government quoted Secondus as saying Ibori is a “unifying figure and a blessing to the Niger Delta region”.

The PDP chairman was quoted to have said: “Ibori must be celebrated because he is a man of the people not just in Delta state but across the nation.

“Today, he is a factor in this country. On behalf of the masses of our country, we salute you, we salute your courage because you are a man who believes in the struggle of the party.”

And now, stories from around the world…

President Donald Trump said the person he most wants to run against in 2020 is Oprah Winfrey, predicting the campaign “would be a painful experience for her.”

“Oh, I’d love Oprah to win,” Trump said. “I’d love to beat Oprah. I know her weakness.”

Trump said he knows Winfrey well and repeated that he would love to run against her.

President Donald Trump on Saturday offered a preview of his 2020 campaign, announcing his new slogan will be “Keep America Great!” because ‘Make America Great Again’ is now outdated.

“Our new slogan when we start running in, can you believe it, two years from now, is going to be ‘Keep America Great’ exclamation point,” Trump said from a Pennsylvania rally.

President Donald Trump on Saturday continued to knock the European Union on trade, threatening EU automakers, as the key bloc of US allies press for an exemption to his tariff package.

“The European Union, wonderful countries who treat the U.S. very badly on trade, are complaining about the tariffs on Steel & Aluminum. If they drop their horrific barriers & tariffs on U.S. products going in, we will likewise drop ours. Big Deficit. If not, we Tax Cars etc. FAIR!” Trump tweeted.

China has approved the removal of term limits for its leader, in a move that effectively allows Xi Jinping to remain as president for life.

The constitutional changes were passed by China’s annual sitting of the National People’s Congress on Sunday.

The vote was widely regarded as a rubber-stamping exercise. Two delegates voted against the change and three abstained, out of 2,964 votes.

China had imposed a two-term limit on its president since the 1990s.

President Donald Trump said his planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un could either fail or bring about the greatest deal for the world.

At a political rally in Pennsylvania, Mr Trump told supporters he believed North Korea wanted to make peace.

But he said he might leave the talks quickly if it didn’t look like progress for nuclear disarmament could be made.