Entertainment Roundup: Cardi B to open 2018 MTV VMA, Detroit Church holds vigil for ‘Queen of Soul’ | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today:

Nigerian hip-hop recording artiste, Olamide has dropped a new single, with the title ‘Motigbana.’

The YBNL boss disclosed the information on his Instagram account.

The song is produced by Killertunes.

MTV has on Wednesday announced that American rapper, Cardi B will kick off the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards with a performance at New York’s Radio City Music Hall on Monday.

Nominated in 10 different categories this year, this will be the “Bodak Yellow” MC  first live performance since she welcomed daughter, Kulture Kiari one month ago.

Dozens gathered on Wednesday as the New Bethel Baptist Church, Detroit conducted a special prayer vigil for the ailing “Queen of Soul,” Aretha Franklin.

“We’re asking you to touch the Queen of Soul,”  “We’re lifting our sister up to you.” said Robert Smith, New Bethel’s pastor, according to The Detroit News.

 

The Detroit church where her father,  the Rev. C.L. Franklin was once a pastor, was where the iconic soul singer first tested her remarkable voice.

