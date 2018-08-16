Omawumi drops official music video for ‘Malowa’

With the airwaves still in recovery mode following the release of her enthralling single titled, ‘Malowa’, Omawumi is set to blow our minds with amazing visuals for the song.

‘Malowa’ is off Omawumi’s upcoming EP which comes off the heels of her widely popular single, ‘Me Ke’ with Kizz Daniel.

The video features a spurt of colours from start to finish with great synergy among talented artistes, Slimcase and DJ Spinall. Best believe that you can’t help but burst into ‘shaku-shaku’ moves whenever the video airs.

‘Malowa’, produced by Killertunes, is a testament to Omawumi’s creativity, versatility and consistency in the music industry.

Find link to download video below: