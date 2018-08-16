The Daily Vulnerable: “I have no baggage”

Something about it came from deep inside me.
I had just arrived Lagos from Istanbul. Travelling light as always, with just my hand luggage. As I stepped away from immigration, someone asked me if I needed a trolley – and the answer rolled off my lips: “I have no baggage.”
Of course, I was speaking about my trip. But then I was also speaking about myself.
My unconscious brought that so easily, so effortlessly, because it knew.
I have no baggage.
Any thing I feel, I explore.
Any hurt I feel, I deal.
Any person that upsets me, I tell.
Any insecurity, I share.
Any hang-ups, I interrogate.
I have no baggage.
That’s the most important gift I give myself everyday.
Leave a reply